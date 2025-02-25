We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Ovintiv (OVV) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Ovintiv (OVV - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OVV is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.21, which compares to its industry's average of 11.16. OVV's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.97 and as low as 6.08, with a median of 7.90, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that OVV has a P/B ratio of 1.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.79. Over the past 12 months, OVV's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.11.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that OVV has a P/CF ratio of 2.77. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OVV's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.04. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV's P/CF has been as high as 3.82 and as low as 2.29, with a median of 2.78.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ovintiv is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OVV sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.