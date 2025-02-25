See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GDEN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GDEN has a P/S ratio of 1.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that GDEN has a P/CF ratio of 7.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GDEN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.83. GDEN's P/CF has been as high as 7.70 and as low as 2.28, with a median of 2.82, all within the past year.
Investors could also keep in mind Playtika (PLTK - Free Report) , an Gaming stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Playtika is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.68. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 28.77 and average PEG ratio of 1.07.