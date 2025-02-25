We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arhaus, Inc. is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arhaus, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARHS' full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ARHS has gained about 20.2% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 5.2%. As we can see, Arhaus, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 152.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Noodles & Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arhaus, Inc. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.9% so far this year, meaning that ARHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Noodles & Co. however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +4.4% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arhaus, Inc. and Noodles & Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.