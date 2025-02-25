Back to top

Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boston Scientific is one of 1009 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BSX has returned about 17% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.7% on average. As we can see, Boston Scientific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (ABVX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.4%.

For Abivax SA Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 83 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that BSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Abivax SA Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 510-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +6.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boston Scientific and Abivax SA Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.


