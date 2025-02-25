We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Flexible Solutions International Inc. is one of 232 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSI's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that FSI has returned about 64.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 7.1% on average. This means that Flexible Solutions International Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.9%.
In NioCorp Developments Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Flexible Solutions International Inc. belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5% this year, meaning that FSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, NioCorp Developments Ltd. falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 59 stocks and is ranked #181. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Flexible Solutions International Inc. and NioCorp Developments Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.