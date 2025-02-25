We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sempra Energy is Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25, before market open.
This utility company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 16.04% in the last reported quarter. Its trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise is 5.01%, on average.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to affect the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider Ahead of SRE’s Results
SRE’s service territories witnessed above-normal weather patterns for the majority of the fourth quarter. This is likely to have hurt electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, thereby adversely affecting the company’s top-line performance.
Nevertheless, soaring electricity demand from Texas and California backed by increasing infrastructure investments, favorable outcomes from prior general rate cases, notable customer growth and surging natural gas demand are likely to have boosted SRE’s top-line performance.
Solid revenue expectations and valuable returns from earlier invested capital are expected to have contributed favorably to SRE’s bottom line.
However, higher interest and operating expenses are likely to have impacted its bottom-line performance to some extent.
SRE’s Q4 Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRE’s sales is pegged at $4.89 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 40%.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 44.3%.
What Our Model Predicts for SRE
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SRE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as seen below.
Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
