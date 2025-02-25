See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
EXEL or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) and Techne (TECH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Exelixis has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Techne has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EXEL likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TECH has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
EXEL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.95, while TECH has a forward P/E of 34.39. We also note that EXEL has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TECH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52.
Another notable valuation metric for EXEL is its P/B ratio of 4.69. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TECH has a P/B of 4.96.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EXEL's Value grade of B and TECH's Value grade of C.
EXEL has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TECH, so it seems like value investors will conclude that EXEL is the superior option right now.