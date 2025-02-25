See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
MFG vs. NABZY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either Mizuho (MFG - Free Report) or National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Mizuho and National Australia Bank Ltd. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MFG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NABZY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
MFG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.38, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 15.15. We also note that MFG has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 8.06.
Another notable valuation metric for MFG is its P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 1.65.
Based on these metrics and many more, MFG holds a Value grade of B, while NABZY has a Value grade of F.
MFG sticks out from NABZY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that MFG is the better option right now.