Allot to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25, before market open.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 28.2%.
ALLT’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allot’s revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $24.4 million, implying a slight year-over-year increment.
We expect Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues to have improved on the back of the expanding top-tier customer base and increased traction of its security solution among the subscriber base of customers.
In the third quarter of 2024, Vodafone UK expanded its cybersecurity services to protect fixed broadband customers by launching a security net home powered by ALLT’s SECaaS solution. The company announced its solution provided to MEO that brings customers a unified converged solution for mobile and home networks. We expect these security deployments built on Allot’s SECaaS solution to have boosted subscriber growth and driven long-term recurring revenue growth.
The consensus mark for this quarter is pegged at breakeven, whereas it incurred a loss of 43 cents per share a year ago. Top-line growth is expected to have caused the bottom line to break even.
What Our Model Says About Allot
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ALLT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Allot currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
