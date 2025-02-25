We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed at $170.54, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 3.72% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.58, signifying a 3.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.59 billion, up 1.98% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.91 per share and a revenue of $85.34 billion, signifying shifts of +4.86% and +1.55%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Procter & Gamble is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22, so one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.