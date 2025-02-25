Back to top

Realty Income Corp. (O) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, up 24.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was -0.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable): $1.28 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $60.60 million compared to the $56.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.4% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.23 compared to the $0.38 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

