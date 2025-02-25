We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) reached $28.57, with a -0.24% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.21%.
The the stock of company has risen by 40.74% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.15, indicating a 57.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 49.06% decrease. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
