Compared to Estimates, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) reported $481.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 95.1%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was -8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hims & Hers Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Order Value (AOV): $168 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.71.
  • Net Orders: 2.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.81 million.
  • Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber: $73 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.16.
  • Subscribers (end of period): 2.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.38 million.
  • Revenue- Wholesale: $10.38 million compared to the $10.15 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Online: $470.76 million compared to the $460.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Hims & Hers Health have returned +59.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

