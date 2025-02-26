We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of National Storage (NSA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from National Storage (NSA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, indicating a decline of 14.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $191.58 million, representing a decrease of 11.1% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some National Storage metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenue' to reach $10.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Rental revenue' to come in at $173.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other property-related revenue' stands at $7.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $48.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.99 million in the same quarter last year.
National Storage shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NSA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>