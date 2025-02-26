We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Privia Health (PRVA) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Privia Health (PRVA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 200%. Revenues are expected to be $417.6 million, down 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Privia Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Practice Collections' will likely reach $719.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $756.60 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Care Margin' of $101.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.45 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Platform Contribution' will reach $48.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Privia Health have experienced a change of +7.2% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.