Seeking Clues to Chart Industries (GTLS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 41.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.17 billion, up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chart Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- Heat Transfer Systems' to reach $304.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions' reaching $169.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing' stands at $374.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Specialty Products' of $327.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +51.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog - Cryo Tank Solutions' will reach $293.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $361.90 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog - Heat Transfer Systems' will reach $1.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Specialty Products' will likely reach $1.78 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.63 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Backlog - Repair, Service & Leasing' will reach $569.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $587.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Orders - Heat Transfer Systems' should arrive at $305.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $324.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Orders - Specialty Products' should come in at $365.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $399.80 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing' at $351.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $328.40 million.
Analysts expect 'Orders - Cryo Tank Solutions' to come in at $144.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Chart Industries shares have recorded returns of -9.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GTLS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>