Seeking Clues to Pacira (PCRX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $184.01 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pacira metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Net product sales- EXPAREL' will reach $145.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net product sales- ZILRETTA' will reach $30.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Net product sales- iovera' reaching $6.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total net product sales' will likely reach $183.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.
Shares of Pacira have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PCRX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.