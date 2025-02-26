Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $261.85 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.63 million, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xenia Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $94.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Revenues- Room: $143.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenues- Other: $24.14 million compared to the $21.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.01 compared to the -$0.02 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

