Is TXO Partners LP (TXO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
TXO Partners LP is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXO's full-year earnings has moved 35% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that TXO has returned about 16.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. This means that TXO Partners LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (CRNCY - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.9%.
In Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 411.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, TXO Partners LP is a member of the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, meaning that TXO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10%.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to TXO Partners LP and Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.