Are Construction Stocks Lagging ChampionX (CHX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ChampionX is one of 87 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ChampionX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHX's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CHX has returned about 8.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 5.1%. This shows that ChampionX is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cavco (CVCO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 16.2% year-to-date.
In Cavco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, ChampionX belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.1% so far this year, meaning that CHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Cavco falls under the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to ChampionX and Cavco as they could maintain their solid performance.