See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BJ's Restaurants is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BJRI has returned 8.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. This means that BJ's Restaurants is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is OCADO GROUP (OCDDY - Free Report) . The stock is up 5.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, OCADO GROUP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BJ's Restaurants belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, so BJRI is performing better in this area.
In contrast, OCADO GROUP falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on BJ's Restaurants and OCADO GROUP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.