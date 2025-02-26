We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Nu Skin Enterprises is one of 180 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nu Skin Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS' full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, NUS has returned 11% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. This means that Nu Skin Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Primo Brands (PRMB - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.1%.
In Primo Brands' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Nu Skin Enterprises is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.8% so far this year, so NUS is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Primo Brands belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #134. The industry has moved +8.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Nu Skin Enterprises and Primo Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.