Nextracker (NXT) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Nextracker Inc. (NXT - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NXT's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Over the past four weeks, NXT has gained 17.8%. The company currently sits at a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider NXT's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 8 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Moving Average Chart for NXT

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on NXT for more gains in the near future.


