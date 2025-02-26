Back to top

The Beachbody Company (BODI) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $8.36. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The company is progressing into the next phase of its transformation by transitioning to a modern affiliate network, aimed at expanding market opportunities and enhancing cost efficiency.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.88 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $81.7 million, down 31.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For The Beachbody Company, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BODI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The Beachbody Company belongs to the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $103.25. Over the past month, BJ has returned 4.6%.

BJ's' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.86. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -22.5%. BJ's currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).


