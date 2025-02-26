Back to top

NVIDIA Earnings: Will It Move the Market?

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA - Free Report) is the last of the Magnificent 7 stocks, “the Mag 7”, to report earnings this earnings season. For 2 years, all eyes have been on this report every quarter as NVIDIA has been one of the hottest large cap stocks thanks to the AI revolution.

Sales are expected to rise 111.8% this fiscal year to $129 billion.

But then came concerns about valuation as its price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios soared. And the DeepSeek revelations caused further concerns.

NVIDIA Shares Stall

With uncertainty on the rise, NVIDIA has stalled out over the last 6 months. Shares are up just 3.9% in that period, which is underperforming even the S&P 500 which is up 6.2%.

In 2025, NVIDIA continues to be weak. It is down 3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 1.7%.

Is NVIDIA Cheap?

Valuations look better than ever, however. Earnings are expected to rise 126% in fiscal 2025, which is a massive number for a company of this size.

NVIDIA now has a forward P/E of just 32. That’s slightly below the semiconductor industry P/E of 32.3.

It also has an attractive PEG ratio of just 1.6. A PEG under 1.0 indicates it’s a value stock. The semiconductor industry has an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

Will NVIDIA’s earnings report be a market mover this week, or will it be a dud?


