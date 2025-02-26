See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
UTZ or CELH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Food - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Utz Brands (UTZ - Free Report) and Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Utz Brands and Celsius Holdings Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that UTZ likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CELH has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
UTZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.60, while CELH has a forward P/E of 35.12. We also note that UTZ has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22.
Another notable valuation metric for UTZ is its P/B ratio of 1.41. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CELH has a P/B of 17.40.
Based on these metrics and many more, UTZ holds a Value grade of B, while CELH has a Value grade of D.
UTZ stands above CELH thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that UTZ is the superior value option right now.