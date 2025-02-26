See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
NVEE vs. AMPL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of NV5 Global (NVEE - Free Report) and Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
NV5 Global has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Amplitude, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NVEE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than AMPL has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
NVEE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.91, while AMPL has a forward P/E of 166.96. We also note that NVEE has a PEG ratio of 2.64. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AMPL currently has a PEG ratio of 4.32.
Another notable valuation metric for NVEE is its P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AMPL has a P/B of 4.08.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NVEE's Value grade of B and AMPL's Value grade of F.
NVEE is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NVEE is likely the superior value option right now.