Is Salesforce (CRM) a 'Buy' Ahead of Q4 Earnings Announcement?
One of the leading AI stocks throughout the latest bull market, Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. A leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software, Salesforce is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
Salesforce has surpassed the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. But with many technology stocks showing weakness lately, is CRM stock a buy?
The company is expected to post a Q4 profit of $2.60 per share, reflecting growth of 13.5% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have declined by 0.38% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 8.1% to $10.04 billion.
CRM shares are off to a rough start in 2025, shedding about 7% thus far. Our proprietary Zacks Model does not conclusively predict another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement. As always, investors should exercise caution ahead of earnings releases as stocks can be volatile.