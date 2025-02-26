We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
OPEN to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, after market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 34.6%.
OPEN’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opendoor Technologies’ revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $965 million, implying a 10.9% year-over-year increment. The top line is anticipated to have benefited from extended market reach, enabling sellers to approach OPEN first when selling their homes.
Opendoor Technologies’ contribution margin is expected to have gained from higher resale clearance, coupled with a slight impact of lower concessions and buyer broker commissions. We believe OPEN’s adjusted operating expenses to have been reduced on the back of lower advertising spend, coupled with a reduction in fixed and variable expenses.
The consensus mark for this quarter’s loss is pegged at 14 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 15 cents a year ago. The bottom line is anticipated to have been affected by weak margins.
What Our Model Says About OPEN
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
OPEN currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
