Signet (SIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $51.50, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had lost 14.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.78% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Signet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 19, 2025. On that day, Signet is projected to report earnings of $6.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.33 billion, down 6.71% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Signet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Signet boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Signet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.74, so one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.05 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.