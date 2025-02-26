Back to top

Light & Wonder (LNW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported $797 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $795.27 million, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- SciPlay: $204 million compared to the $220.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $515 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $503.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Revenue- iGaming: $78 million compared to the $76.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • AEBITDA- Gaming: $257 million versus $252.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- Corporate: -$41 million compared to the -$39.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • AEBITDA- iGaming: $25 million versus $24.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- SciPlay: $74 million compared to the $73.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Light & Wonder have returned +15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

