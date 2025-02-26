Is John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 09/28/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (
JHML Quick Quote JHML - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $964.65 million, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. JHML is managed by John Hancock. Before fees and expenses, JHML seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index.
The John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are larger than that of the 801st largest U.S. company.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.29% for JHML, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.14%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
For JHML, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 24% of the portfolio --while Financials and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 3.86% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 21.96% of JHML's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 1.85% so far this year and is up about 15.46% in the last one year (as of 02/26/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $61.15 and $73.44.
The fund has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 16.30% for the trailing three-year period, which makes JHML a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 773 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (
VOO Quick Quote VOO - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $613.76 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $618.83 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Is John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 09/28/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $964.65 million, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. JHML is managed by John Hancock. Before fees and expenses, JHML seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index.
The John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are larger than that of the 801st largest U.S. company.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.29% for JHML, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.14%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
For JHML, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 24% of the portfolio --while Financials and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 3.86% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 21.96% of JHML's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 1.85% so far this year and is up about 15.46% in the last one year (as of 02/26/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $61.15 and $73.44.
The fund has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 16.30% for the trailing three-year period, which makes JHML a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 773 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $613.76 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $618.83 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.