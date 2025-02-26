See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
AB Value Adviser(ABVYX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. ABVYX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 12.35% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Goldman Sachs Technology Tollkeeper Service(GITSX - Free Report) : 1.38% expense ratio and 0.94% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, GITSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. GITSX, with annual returns of 17.06% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Janus Henderson Global Research R(JDWRX - Free Report) : 1.4% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. JDWRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With a five-year annual return of 12.6%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.