We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $180.4 million, increasing 20.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Collegium Pharmaceutical metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total product revenues- Belbuca' should come in at $53.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Total product revenues- Xtampza ER' to reach $49.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total product revenues- Symproic' stands at $3.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total product revenues- Nucynta' of $43.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Collegium Pharmaceutical here>>>
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have demonstrated returns of -12% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>