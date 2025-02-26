We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Okta (OKTA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta (OKTA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $668.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Okta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $654.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional services and other' will reach $13.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Remaining performance obligations' of $3.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO)' reaching $2.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Customers' at 19,810. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,950 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'TTM Dollar Based Net Retention Rate' will likely reach 107.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 111%.
Shares of Okta have demonstrated returns of -5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), OKTA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>