Should Value Investors Buy Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) . PAHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PAHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.21 and as low as 10.20, with a median of 12.76.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PAHC's P/B ratio of 3.63. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PAHC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.51. PAHC's P/B has been as high as 4.30 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 3.06, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PAHC has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.51.
Finally, investors should note that PAHC has a P/CF ratio of 15.08. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PAHC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 40.76. Within the past 12 months, PAHC's P/CF has been as high as 22.96 and as low as 9.68, with a median of 16.04.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Phibro Animal Health's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PAHC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.