Should Value Investors Buy Globe Life (GL) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Globe Life (GL - Free Report) . GL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42. Over the past 52 weeks, GL's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.95 and as low as 4.15, with a median of 8.13.
Another notable valuation metric for GL is its P/B ratio of 2.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.09. Over the past 12 months, GL's P/B has been as high as 2.69 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 2.02.
Finally, our model also underscores that GL has a P/CF ratio of 7.17. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. GL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.19. Within the past 12 months, GL's P/CF has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 6.52.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Globe Life is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GL feels like a great value stock at the moment.