Is Garrett Motion (GTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) . GTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.70. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.27. GTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.41 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 7.31, all within the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GTX has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.6.
If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Original Equipment value stock, take a look at Strattec Security (STRT - Free Report) . STRT is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Strattec Security is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.36 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.34. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 22.27 and average PEG ratio of 1.14.
STRT's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 26.50 and as low as 12.04, with a median of 16.39, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.64, all within the past year.
Furthermore, Strattec Security holds a P/B ratio of 0.92 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.72. STRT's P/B has been as high as 0.94, as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.64 over the past 12 months.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Garrett Motion and Strattec Security strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GTX and STRT look like an impressive value stock at the moment.