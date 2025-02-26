See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1009 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACB's full-year earnings has moved 2400% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACB has gained about 25.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO - Free Report) . The stock is up 11.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, AdaptHealth Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Aurora Cannabis Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 83 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.7% so far this year, meaning that ACB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AdaptHealth Corp. is also part of the same industry.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. and AdaptHealth Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.