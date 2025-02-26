We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Cambium Networks (CMBM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cambium is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cambium is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMBM's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CMBM has gained about 62.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cambium is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11%.
The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings' current year EPS has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cambium is a member of the Wireless National industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.7% this year, meaning that CMBM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Security industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +8.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cambium and CrowdStrike Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.