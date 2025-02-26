Back to top

Is Fox (FOXA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fox (FOXA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 265 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FOXA has gained about 17.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.7%. As we can see, Fox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3%.

For Royal Caribbean, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fox is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that FOXA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Royal Caribbean belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved -0.9% year to date.

Fox and Royal Caribbean could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


