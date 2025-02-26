Back to top

United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, United Parks & Resorts (PRKS - Free Report) reported revenue of $384.38 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was -14.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Parks & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenue per capita: $78.75 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.26.
  • Attendance: 4,881 compared to the 4,839 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Admissions per capita: $43.61 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.52.
  • In-Park per capita spending: $35.14 compared to the $34.70 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Food, merchandise and other: $171.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $167.76 million.
  • Admissions: $212.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $215.31 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for United Parks & Resorts here>>>

Shares of United Parks & Resorts have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

