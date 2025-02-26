Light & Wonder ( LNW Quick Quote LNW - Free Report) reported strong fourth-quarter 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Las Vegas-based cross-platform games and entertainment company reported year-over-year revenue growth, exemplifying its portfolio strength and resilient business model. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks . Earnings Calendar LNW’s Net Income
Light & Wonder Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Top Line Rises Y/Y
Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported strong fourth-quarter 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Las Vegas-based cross-platform games and entertainment company reported year-over-year revenue growth, exemplifying its portfolio strength and resilient business model.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
LNW’s Net Income
Net income in the reported quarter was $107 million or $1.2 per share compared with $66 million or 73 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The increase in GAAP earnings was driven by top-line expansion and a gain on the sale of assets. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34 cents.
In 2024, the company reported a net income of $336 million or $3.68 per share compared with $163 million or $1.75 per share in 2023.
LNW’s Revenues
Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 rose to $797 million from $770 million in the prior-year quarter, propelled by healthy demand in all business verticals. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $795 million.
In 2024, the company reported total revenues of $3.2 billion, up from $2.9 billion in 2023.
Services revenues increased to $532 million from $515 million in the year-ago quarter, while product sales were $265 million, up from $255 million in the year-ago quarter. This is the 15th consecutive quarter of consolidated revenue growth for the company.
Gaming revenues were $515 million, up 4% year over year, driven by sales growth of Gaming Machines and Gaming operations. Demand for COSMIC, MURAL and HORIZON cabinets remains strong.
Revenues from SciPlay were $204 million, matching the figure of the year-ago quarter. Demand remains strong for the company’s social casino business. The average revenue per daily active user increased to $1.06 in the quarter, up 6% year over year.
iGaming revenues increased to $78 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter, driven by continued momentum in North America and Europe, as well as strong content launches.
Other Details
Non-GAAP consolidated AEBITDA was $315 million compared with $302 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by revenue growth and sustained margin strength across all businesses. AEBITDA margin remained flat at 39%.
LNW’s Cash Flow & Liquidity
In 2024, the company generated $632 million of cash from operating activities compared with $590 million in the year-ago period. In the fourth quarter, it generated $202 million in cash from operations compared to $167 million in the prior-year quarter.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, it had $196 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3.84 billion of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $425 million or $3.85 billion in 2023.
LNW’s Zacks Rank
Light & Wonder currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
