State Street to Restructure IFDS Joint Venture With SS&C Technologies

State Street Corp. (STT - Free Report) has announced the restructuring of the nearly 20-year-old European component of the International Financial Data Services (IFDS) LP joint venture (JV) arrangement in Luxembourg and Ireland with SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC - Free Report) .

Details of the Restructuring Pursued by STT

Under the plan, transfer agency services offered by IFDS in Ireland and Luxembourg will be integrated into the operations of their respective organizations. The restructuring is expected to be completed during the second half of 2025, subject to customary approvals.

State Street will integrate the transfer agency services capabilities for its clients while SS&C Technologies will rebrand the existing transfer agency entities in Ireland and Luxembourg, integrating them into its Global Investor & Distribution Solutions division as a wholly-owned business.

STT and SS&C Technologies will utilize their existing teams, technology, processes and control environments to mitigate any disruptions for clients or employees. Further, IFDS Canada, the JV operating in the North American region, remains immune to this restructuring move.

Donna Milrod, chief product officer of State Street, said, “This decision will help further simplify each company's operating model and transfer agency experience for our respective clients.”

This move aligns with the growth strategy of State Street as it is engaged in strategic collaborations to boost its business and optimize its global operations. In November 2024, the company partnered with Bridgewater Associates LP, to boost its core alternative investment strategies. In August, it had collaborated with Taurus SA to enhance its digital asset solutions. Further, last year, the company consolidated its India operations and assumed full ownership of its two joint ventures in the country.

Restructuring Initiatives by Another Finance Firm

Last month, during the RBC investor conference, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD - Free Report) chief operating officer and next CEO, Raymond Chun, revealed plans to improve anti-money laundering practices after the company faced a significant penalty of $3.09 billion last year.

In December 2024, TD suspended its medium-term growth targets and initiated a comprehensive strategic review as the bank’s expenses surged due to higher spending on staff and its risk and control infrastructure.
 


