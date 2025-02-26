We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PAYO to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Payoneer (PAYO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, before market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 71.3%.
Payoneer’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYO’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is $241.8 million, implying a 7.8% year-over-year increment. The top line is expected to have benefited from B2B, International Commercial Partners (ICP), and strong marketplace growth.
Furthermore, the continued adoption of card products and pricing initiatives are believed to have contributed to revenue growth. High-interest income driven by an increase in customer funds held on the platform is likely to have improved the top line as well.
We anticipate larger customer acquisition and expansion of average transaction sizes to have aided the B2B business. Strength in APAC, Latam and China is expected to have improved revenues from the ICP segment.
The consensus estimate for PAYO’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a 40% year-over-year rise. Robust top-line growth, strong margins and disciplined expense management are expected to have benefited the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About PAYO
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Payoneer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings Snapshot
