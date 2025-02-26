Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Euroseas Q4 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in the Offing?

Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings numbers on Feb. 27, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 2.1% in the past 60 days to $3.66 per share. The consensus mark has improved 1.4% from fourth-quarter 2023 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $55.4 million, which indicates an improvement of 9.4% from the year-ago actuals.

ESEA has a decent earnings surprise record. Its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, missing the mark twice. The average beat is 20.9%.

Against this backdrop, let us check out the factors that are expected to have influenced ESEA’s December-quarter performance.

ESEA's top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly bolstered by robust demand for containerships, especially for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vessels. This trend is anticipated to have driven higher charter rates, contributing to above-average revenue growth and improved profitability through increased charter income and operational efficiencies.

On the contrary, geopolitical instability and environmental regulations pose a significant threat to Euroseas' performance in the December quarter by potentially increasing operating expenses.

What Our Model Says About ESEA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Euroseas this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

ESEA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ESEA’s Decent Stock Price Performance

Driven by its cost control efforts, shares of ESEA have outperformed the Zacks Transportation—Shipping industry as well as fellow industry players, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP - Free Report) , in the past 30 days.

One-Month Price Comparison

