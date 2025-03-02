We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lowe's Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Comps Rise Y/Y
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zack Consensus Estimate. While net sales declined marginally year over year, earnings improved from the year-ago period. The Mooresville, NC-based company posted comparable sales growth, ending its streak of declines.
LOW’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights
The home improvement retailer posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, which came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The figure marked an improvement from earnings of $1.77 reported in the same period last year.
Net sales of $18,553 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,346 million but declined 0.3% year over year.
Comparable sales for the quarter increased 0.2%, showing an improvement from the 1.1% decline recorded in the third quarter. This improvement stems from high-single-digit growth in Pro and online comparable sales, strong holiday performance and post-hurricane rebuilding efforts, partly offset by continued softness in do-it-yourself discretionary spending. This performance outpaced our estimate of a 2.1% decline in comparable sales.
The gross profit increased 1.2% year over year to $6,097 million, while the gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 32.9%. We had expected a gross margin expansion of 30 basis points.
The operating income increased 8.5% to $1,830 million, while the operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 9.9%. We had envisioned a 30-basis point increase in the operating margin.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
LOW’s Financial Health Snapshot
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,761 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $32,901 million and shareholders’ deficit of $14,231 million.
For fiscal 2024, Lowe’s generated cash flow from operations of $9,625 million. During the quarter, the company executed a buyback of around 5.5 million shares, amounting to $1.4 billion.
A Sneak Peek Into LOW’s FY25 Outlook
Lowe’s fiscal 2025 guidance highlights continued near-term uncertainty in the home improvement market. Management anticipates total sales between $83.5 billion and $84.5 billion compared with $83.7 billion reported in fiscal 2024. Comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 1%. The adjusted operating margin is projected between 12.3% and 12.4%.
Lowe’s foresees adjusted earnings per share in the band of $12.15-$12.40. It anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 billion for fiscal 2025.
Lowe’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Lowe’s have risen 1.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.2%.
