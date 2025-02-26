Back to top

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Zions in Focus

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Zions (ZION - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -2.51% so far this year. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.43 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.25% compared to the Banks - West industry's yield of 2.93% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.72 is up 3.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Zions has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.51%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Zions's current payout ratio is 35%, meaning it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for ZION for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.39 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.89%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that ZION is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


