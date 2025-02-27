We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Zscaler (ZS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $195.82, indicating a +1.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.
Shares of the cloud-based information security provider have depreciated by 5.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 9.21% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $634.07 million, indicating a 20.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.99 per share and a revenue of $2.64 billion, signifying shifts of -6.27% and +21.58%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Zscaler is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Zscaler is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 64.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.48.
One should further note that ZS currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
