Bank of America (BAC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) reached $43.94, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 6.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bank of America in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.81, indicating a 2.41% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $26.71 billion, showing a 3.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.70 per share and a revenue of $108.36 billion, indicating changes of +12.8% and +6.36%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bank of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Bank of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.86 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, placing it within the top 2% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.


